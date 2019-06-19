Overhead power-line problems are disrupting service on SEPTA, NJ Transit, and Amtrak trains that operate on Northeast Corridor tracks between Philadelphia and New York City.
SEPTA says service to and from Trenton is suspended. NJTransit says service between Trenton and New York Also is suspended.
Amtrak says it is holding trains bound for New York at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia because of Fire Department activity on the line north of Trenton.
The power problems later extended to New Rochelle, north of New York City.