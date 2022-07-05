SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III is retiring, effective immediately, the transit authority announced Tuesday.

Charles Lawson, a 49-year-old SEPTA police inspector and 28-year veteran of the force, takes over as Acting Chief, SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards announced.

“The safety and security of customers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority, and plans have been put in place to ensure continuity of operations for the Transit Police Department during this transition,” Richards said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear why Nestel was retiring.

The authority said it is beginning its search for a permanent chief.

This is a developing story and will be updated.