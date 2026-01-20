SEPTA Regional Rail delays this morning are due to downed wires and weather

SEPTA Regional Rail riders experienced significant delays — at times, 30 minutes to an hour — at the peak of morning rush hour on Tuesday morning, after downed wires disabled trains and left some rail lines unusable.

Overhead wires came down over rail lines at 7:45 a.m. near Wayne Junction train station in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, said SEPTA officials.

Advertisement

One train was disabled around that time and passengers were shuttled to nearby Fern Rock Transportation Center to transfer onto the Broad Street Line (BSL).

Since then, service interruptions have been occurring primarily on the Warminster, Lansdale/Doylestown, and West Trenton lines. However, delays cascade throughout the rail system, leading to 15 to 45-minute delays on other lines, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

“SEPTA crews are working to repair the overhead wires that caused this morning’s service delays. We regret the disruption this has caused for our customers, and we will restore regular service as soon as possible,” Busch said. There is currently no timeline for completed repairs.

SEPTA urges riders to use the SEPTA mobile app and septa.org for the latest updates.

Today’s service interruptions follow a streak of solid performance by SEPTA after months of disruptions while SEPTA rushed to inspect and repair a fleet of 223 trains after five caught fire last year.