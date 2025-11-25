Regional Rail service snarled Tuesday evening because of disabled trains, SEPTA says

Regional Rail service through Center City was snarled early Tuesday evening because of disabled trains blocking a tunnel, SEPTA said.

“We had a brief power outage at about 4:15 that started this. The power was back within 10 minutes, but we had three trains that could not restart,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

“We are in the process of transferring those customers to other trains, but it is causing major delays,” Busch said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., SEPTA announced on social media that service was “significantly delayed due to multiple trains in the tunnel experiencing residual power and mechanical issues. Expect delays of up to one hour while we work to restore service.”

All lines were affected, the agency said. Some trains were canceled due to “excessive delays” from the power outage, according to SEPTA’s website.