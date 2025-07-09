From alerting riders to changing Google Maps, here’s how SEPTA is preparing for service cuts

Crews are scheduled to start zip-tying notices to utility poles at 3,000 SEPTA bus stops on July 28.

Service cuts could start three weeks later. Some stops will be eliminated or serve a shorter route, and riders need to be warned as early as possible.

For about three months, the transit agency’s planners have been putting together two fall schedules at the same time: One is normal. The other represents a 20% cut in service that would start Aug. 24.

Which one gets used is pretty much up to two legislative leaders and Gov. Josh Shapiro, who will work out details of the fiscal 2026 state budget, now more than a week overdue.

Preparing for two scenarios is like putting together a puzzle with thousands more pieces than even the gnarliest one on a Shore house shelf.

“A lot more math is required, too,” said Colin Foley, deputy chief planning officer for service and schedules.

And time is flying.

SEPTA has had its share of fiscal trouble, including in 2007, when the state eventually came through with funding for both transit and highway projects from turnpike tolls.

“It never got this far. This is the first time in our history we’re going through this actual process … where we are creating two sets of schedules,” said chief planning officer Jody Holton.

So far, there is no outward sign of movement on Shapiro’s proposal to boost the state subsidy for Pennsylvania’s struggling transit systems, one of the thorny budget issues.

SEPTA projects a $213 million structural deficit in its own operating budget, meaning it is not a temporary glitch but could recur annually and grow larger.

SEPTA fares are set to increase 21.5% on Sept. 1, with the one-way base fare rising to $2.90. A second round of service cuts would be triggered Jan. 1 if needed. In all, nearly half the current level of service would be cut, including five Regional Rail lines.

When does SEPTA have to decide?

The transit agency has not named a so-called drop-dead date. New funding would ease some of the coming pain, but much depends on when it happens and how much it is, SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer has said.

The timeline will be driven mostly by how long it takes to complete the steps needed, officials said.

It will take about two weeks to post notices at affected bus stops.

SEPTA has finished the Regional Rail full-service schedule and now is working through the vehicle and crew assignments for the trains. That process finishes July 11.

Regional Rail schedules with service cuts will be done by July 22 — the day the “picking” starts.

Picking is the process by which SEPTA’s unionized rail engineers and subway, trolley, and bus operators choose their preferred shifts, based on seniority. They will choose twice — for both the full and reduced schedules, Holton said.

SEPTA plans to print two sets of paper schedules for its services, with different covers, for placement in stations, along with corresponding signs. The signs will be printed on both sides.

The final, reduced-service schedules would be sent to the printer Aug. 8.

What else has to happen?

When SEPTA decides which schedule to use, there’s another set of time-sensitive tasks: The data need to be fed into the multiple software systems that communicate information to the public.

“In the middle of July, we get the exports out of the scheduling system, so we’re starting to coordinate with our internal partners,” Foley said.

The scheduling data are sent to SEPTA’s payroll and signal systems, as well as to the software that runs onboard announcements, platform announcements, bus and train identification head signs, and digital station signage.

Internal crew and vehicle assignment systems also need feeding.

And next would be the feed for the third-party travel apps, such as Google and Transit.

Unfortunately, the uploads can happen only once, Holton said. The data need to be cleaned up, checked, and rechecked for accuracy.

That all takes about three weeks.

“We have to decide by the end of July, [or] beginning of August, what we’re running,” Holton said. “We need those three weeks to get the systems updated.”

What SEPTA routes are slated to change in August?

32 bus routes would be eliminated: 1, 8, 12, 19, 30, 31, 35, 47M, 50, 62, 73, 78, 80, 88, 89, 91, 106, 120, 126, 133, 150, 201, 204, 206, 311, BLVDDIR, 452, 461, 462, 476, 478, 484.

16 bus routes would be shortened: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 17, 27, 43, 61, 84, 115, 124, 125, 433, 441, 495.

63 bus routes would operate with reduced service: 4, 6, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 51 (L), 52, 53, 54, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 63 (G), 65, 66, 67, 68, 70, 71 (H), 79, 81 (XH), 82 (R), 93, 96, 98, 99, 103, 104, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 117, 118, 123, 131, B1 OWL, K, L1 OWL.

12 Metro routes would operate with reduced service: the Broad Street Line local, express, and spur; the Market-Frankford Line, the Media-Sharon Hill Line (Routes 101 and 102), all five subway-surface trolleys (10, 11, 13, 34, 36), and the Route 15 trolley.

All Regional Rail routes would operate with reduced service: Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Wawa, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Wilmington, and West Trenton.

Use The Inquirer’s searchable tool to see if your transit line is on the chopping block.