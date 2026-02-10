A burst pipe at the Tasker-Morris SEPTA station left a geyser of ice hanging from ceiling and covering floor

An enormous block of ice extended from the ceiling and covered the floor at the east-side entrance to the Tasker-Morris Station on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line on Tuesday afternoon after a pipe burst outside the station late Monday.

The pipe belonged to the Philadelphia Water Department, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. It’s being repaired and crews are continuing to clean up the damage, Busch said Tuesday afternoon.

The damage did not impact train service, he said.

The transit authority has been dealing with a number of burst pipes the past few weeks, only some of which are theirs. Some belong to other property owners, such as the one that burst at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and flooded Jefferson Station on Monday night.

“When we have these deep freezes and then it warms up, and it’s happening all over, that causes problems with the pipes,” Busch said. “In many cases the best we can do is make sure that we have crews ready to respond to it and then work on cleaning up.”

Over the past two weeks, SEPTA’s recorded about 10 incidents of water main breaks or burst pipes leading to flooding in stations or water from SEPTA structures flooding streets, Busch said. In about half those cases the pipes belonged to SEPTA.

Many of these issues have occurred along the eastern edge of the Market-Frankford Line from near Spring Garden to Frankford Transportation Center, Busch said. That’s because it’s the oldest part of the line and some sections of the pipes are exposed.

SEPTA is planning a winterization project starting this summer. The project will likely include installing new valves on the water lines, replacing pipe insulation and upgrading strips in the pipes that heat them up. Busch said SEPTA expects that project to be done around the start of next year. There is no full cost estimate available yet, Busch said.