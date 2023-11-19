Transit Police union could strike Monday afternoon as contract talks with SEPTA continued

Transit Police are poised to walk off the job as early as Monday afternoon — the deadline their union set — as contract talks with SEPTA continued at about 8 p.m. Sunday with no deal announced, according to union leaders and the transit agency.

SEPTA management and the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 met on Saturday and Sunday in an effort to forestall a strike. The police officers’ contract expired in March and union members voted last month to authorize a walkout.

Members of the FOTP have said they want wages that are closer to those offered by other police departments in the region. The union argues a pay disparity has contributed to understaffing, amid rider concerns about crime and antisocial behavior on transit.

The union’s executive board is scheduled to meet Monday in the early afternoon to review the latest offer from SEPTA and decide whether to strike, followed by a general membership meeting. A strike could begin after that, union leaders said — despite widespread accounts that a job action would come shortly after midnight.

Service would not be disrupted if the officers strike, SEPTA said. The agency plans to have 60 nonunionized Transit Police supervisors patrol the system with help from the State Police and Philadelphia Police Department, as well as officers from other agencies in its five-county Southeastern Pennsylvania service area.

Unlike union-represented municipal officers such as those in Philadelphia, who must keep working while contract impasses are decided in mandatory binding arbitration, SEPTA’s transit officers are permitted to strike. Transit police have no right to binding arbitration under the 1981 state law that established the force.

Negotiations have made little progress as the FOTP seeks the same overall amount of money given to Transport Workers Local 234 in a contract ratified earlier this month, sources familiar with the talks said.

The union also offered to stay on the job and continue working if SEPTA would agree to voluntary binding arbitration. That’s a nonstarter for the transit agency’s management, spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement on a new contract that is fair for our hardworking police officers, while also taking into account [our] significant funding challenges,” SEPTA said in a statement.

SEPTA traditionally engages in “pattern bargaining,” using contracts reached with Transport Workers Local 234, the agency’s largest, to set the precedent for deals with other unions. The 5,000-member local represents bus, trolley, and transit train operators.

Local 234′s deal gave members across-the-board wage increases of 7%, a faster progression toward the top wage, and a $3,000 signing bonus. It also included retention bonuses to encourage retirement-eligible vehicle operators to remain on the job, and increases in pension benefits.

FOTP wants the money weighted toward keeping officers, who tend to be younger, from jumping to other police agencies, sources said. With about 170 patrol officers, the force is about 25% below its authorized size, the union has said.

In 2019, transit officers walked out for six days, in part over whether members could review body-camera footage before filing incident reports. They struck in 2012 over a 15-cent difference between the FOTP’s demand and SEPTA’s offer for an increase in the hourly rate members received for annual recertification as police officers.

Before the weekend, there had been 13 formal negotiating sessions with the police union since the contract expired, since Sept. 1, with a state mediator working with both sides, SEPTA said.