Three separate SEPTA incidents leave two dead, several injured

Two people were struck by SEPTA trains and a trolley was hit by overhead wires within the past 12 hours.

The three unrelated incidents killed two people and injured ten, while halting commutes around Philadelphia.

SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene provided details on the three incidents.

Person killed Wednesday night

Around 11:30 p.m. on the Media/Wawa Line inbound to Center City, a train “struck a person in the track area between Morton and Secane stations,” Greene said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. A shuttle bus took passengers to Center City. As of Thursday morning, the line is back up and running.

‘Overhead wires’ stop trolley

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, “overhead wires” fell on a D1 trolley – formerly Route 101 – near Scenic Road Station, Greene said.

“According to preliminary information, the operator and all 10 passengers on board reported injuries,” she said. “Three of the passengers were transported to Lankenau Hospital.”

At 10 a.m., shuttle buses were running from Woodland Avenue to Drexel Hill Junction Stations.

Second person struck

Greene confirmed that around 8 a.m., an inbound Manayunk/Norristown Line train “struck a person at the Schoolhouse Lane grade crossing between East Falls and Wissahickon stations.”

The Philadelphia Police Department said the man died at 8:39 a.m., after being in “extremely critical condition” as he was being transported to Temple University Hospital.

SEPTA says shuttle buses are routing the roughly 300 passengers to Center City.

“Service is suspended on the Manayunk/Norristown Line until further notice,” Greene said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.