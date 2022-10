The intersection of Broad and Spring Garden Streets, and the new Philadelphia Public Services Building and Police Department Headquarters (rear, right). In the 1990s Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, with its downtown location, nostalgic ambiance and charming 19th century warehouse backdrop, kicked off an ultra-urban, retro-themed stadium boom. The Phillies almost built their own iconic playground on the corner, before deciding on Citizens Bank Park to replaced the dilapidated Veterans Stadium. Scene Through the Lens features staff photographer Tom Gralish’s visual exploration of our region. The same photo runs in both zones every Monday on B-2. Caption includes header and short URL link to his blog: inquirer.com/sceneontheroad. Read more

Drivers that rely on navigating the southbound lane of Broad Street, for a morning, midday or overnight commute should consider an alternative.

South Broad Street between Spring Garden and Vine Streets will be reduced to a single lane between 9 p.m.-3 p.m. beginning tomorrow through Friday, Oct. 14 for bridge construction.

Drivers have been advised to expect backups and to allow for extra time as delays will occur. Real-time mapping is best for those seeking an alternative route.