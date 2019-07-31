PADA, or the Philadelphia Area Disc Alliance, is a nonprofit founded in 1985. Focused on spirit and inclusivity, PADA aims to cultivate ultimate frisbee in Philadelphia, Chester County, South Jersey, and Delaware.
The program runs out of Edgely Ultimate Fields in Fairmount Park and is sustained almost entirely by volunteer staff. With 40 leagues and several tournaments, it provides year-round opportunities to play the sport. Players range from children as young as 5 years old to athletes in their 60′s.
Through love for the sport and bonding opportunities on and off the field, PADA fosters a tight-knit community from those new to the sport to professional athletes and national championship winners.
“It’s not just about the ultimate that we’re playing on the field,” shares PADA’s executive director Elena López. “It’s about the community. It’s about the friendships that are created.”