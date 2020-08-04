Latest Flash flood warnings up for most of the region
Profoundly heavy rain, as much as 2 and 3 inches in an hour, has set off flash-flood warnings into Tuesday afternoon on both sides of the Delaware River.
Some streams were rising rapidly, and the warning zone extended from northern Delaware all the way into Lehigh County.
The warnings cover all of Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and much of Bucks Counties, along with Philadelphia, and all of Camden and most of Burlington and Gloucester Counties.
Heavy rains were forecast to continue well into the afternoon.
—Anthony R. Wood
Tornado sighted in Strathmere, another confirmed in Del.
A observer spotted a tornado touching down in Strathmere, with debris flying the air at the Jersey Shore, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday morning.
The agency said it had confirmed that another tornado had caused damage on Route 13 in Smyrna, Del.
—Anthony R. Wood
Tornado warning for areas near Jersey coast until 10:45 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Atlantic, Ocean, and extreme southeastern Burlingto Counties until 10:45 a.m.
Radar showed a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brigantine, moving north at 65 mph.
—Anthony R. Wood
Bucks readies temporary shelters, if needed
Although parts of the county were under a tornado warning, only a handful of incidents were reported across Bucks County on Tuesday morning, mostly cars that stalled as their drivers attempted to navigate through roadways flooded by smaller streams and creeks, according to county spokesperson Larry King.
No injuries were reported. The county’s emergency operations center in Ivyland is open until midnight, with officials monitoring the weather patterns and prepared to dispatch services as needed.
County officials, in anticipation of power outages, prepared generators and portable HVAC systems at nursing homes and other critical are facilities, and have stockpiled supplies in case temporary shelters need to be set up, King said.
— Vinny Vella
Tornado warnings for Shore and northern Delaware
The National Weather Service has hoisted tornado warnings for parts of the Jersey Shore, including Sea Isle City and Ocean City, and for northern Delaware.
They are among several warnings that have been issued Tuesday morning. However, they have been based on radar evidence, and no sightings have yet been confirmed.
Once a tornado actually is sighted, it might be too late to take any action, so the weather service would prefer to err on the side of caution.
In tropical storms, tornadoes are a frequent occurrence, and expect more warnings throughout the day.
—Anthony R. Wood
The view from the Shore
—Amy S. Rosenberg
Tornado watches up until 4 p.m.; conditions about to worsen
Tornado watches are up for the entire region until 4 p.m. as Isaias approaches the region and tracks through the heart of New Jersey Tu morning into the afternoon.
Heavy rains well in advance of the storm center already have set off flood warnings and advisories, with the Schuylkill sloshing over its banks along Kelly Drive, and Chester Creek reaching flood stage.
Tornado warnings were posted earlier for parts of Philadelphia and Bucks and Montgomery Counties, however no sightings have yet been confirmed.
And forecasters say conditions are about to deteriorate.
Tropical-storm warnings are in effect into tonight, with gusts of 70 mph were expected at the Shore, and 60 mph on the mainland. near hurricane force.
Strong winds and heavily saturated grounds likely will mean downed trees and power outages.
Downpours from fitful showers already are swelling streams and generating runoff, and flood watches are up until midnight.
“For New Jersey, Isaias looks to be a wetter and windier version of last month’s Fay. In the worst-case scenario, Isaias presents wind and rain/flood risks that could approach those of Irene,” said New Jersey state climatologist David A. Robinson. Irene, in 2011, caused widespread flooding, and it marked the last time that the Delaware River main stem flooded.
— Anthony R. Wood
Sewage impacts worry Philadelphia Water Department
The Philadelphia Water Department will no doubt be monitoring the impact of the huge volume of water flowing into its aging combined sewage system.
It was designed decades ago to overflow during storms into local waterways, including the Delaware River and the Schuykill in a combined system, stormwater runoff flows into the same pipes as everything that gets flushed down toilets. In dry weather, they both flow together to one of the city’s three plants that treat the water before releasing it back into the Delaware River.
However, during heavy rains, the plants can’t handle the volume. So, as a safety valve, the combined stormwater and sewage automatically diverts to outfalls, known as combined sewer overflows, or CSOs that spill into creeks and streams during storms.
Though sewage does get released in the process, it is highly diluted, but still polluting.
— Frank Kummer