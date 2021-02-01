Latest What if your COVID-19 vaccination is scheduled for Monday?
With snowfall totals disrupting travel across the region, what happens if you had a COVID-19 vaccination scheduled for Monday?
In Philadelphia, the Health Department will operate its COVID-19 vaccine clinic at one location Monday for appointments previously scheduled. Individuals who have registered for appointments with the Health Department will also have the option to reschedule their appointments, the city said.
If you have a vaccination scheduled at a site not run by the city — including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies — the Health Department suggests that residents should call ahead to check their status.
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said providers will work to reschedule appointments canceled by the storm. Residents unable to make their appointment should contact their provider to find a time to reschedule.
In New Jersey, six “mega-sites” for coronavirus vaccinations will be shuttered Monday due to the storm, and warned about possible schedule disruptions on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 vaccination center in Camden County is rescheduling all appointments currently scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. All rescheduled vaccinations will now take place on Wednesday, the county announced in a statement
— Rob Tornoe
Latest forecast of snowfall totals in and around Philadelphia
– Rob Tornoe
Philadelphia declares snow emergency, round two coming Monday morning
Philadelphia could see its most significant snowfall in five years with a foot or more of accumulation from a nor’easter that began bearing down on the region Sunday afternoon.
There is still some question of how hard a wallop to expect. But meteorologists increasingly agreed as the day wore on Sunday that the snowfall would keep coming for days, the winds would gust mightily and, before it was all over, the accumulation would be significant.
The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning for the entire region from 1 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, predicting totals ranging from at least six inches to as much as a foot in Philadelphia and most of Delaware County. Montgomery, Bucks and Chester Counties could see as many as 18 inches, while the danger along the Jersey Shore is more likely to be coastal flooding.
The first flakes started falling in Center City around noon Sunday. Just how much could pile up across much of the region depends on what happens Monday, when the heavier bands move through the region, the meteorologists said.
At some point Monday morning, the snow is expected to transition to sleet and wintry mix and could even stop for a period. But as cold air pushes back across Philadelphia and its suburbs Monday afternoon, the snow will start falling again.
When that transition happens — as early as midafternoon according to some models and as late as early Monday evening in others — will determine whether snow totals fall at the lower end or below predicted ranges or rise significantly before the storm starts to move out of the area overnight Monday and into Tuesday.
— Jeremy Roebuck and Catherine Dunn
N.J. under state of emergency as storm blankets state
In New Jersey, the coming storm prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency that will take effect at 7 p.m. across all 21 counties. State offices will be closed Monday, except for weather-essential employees. The governor’s office said private businesses should dismiss employees “at their own discretion.”
All NJ Transit bus and rail service will be suspended Monday, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line, which will operate on a regular weekday schedule, unless weather conditions change. The Murphy administration said all six “mega-sites” for coronavirus vaccinations will be shuttered Monday, as well.
“Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state ,” Murphy said in a statement. “The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel.”
— Jeremy Roebuck and Catherine Dunn
Amtrak, SEPTA, PATCO announce schedule changes due to snow storm
SEPTA said it “will do everything possible” to keep the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines open during the inclement weather, and that if customers must travel during the storm, those lines are the “best bet.” Owl buses continued to operate on those lines overnight Sunday, SEPTA said.
The City Trolley Tunnel, which has been closed at night for maintenance and cleaning, will instead remain open overnight Sunday into Monday.
Norristown High Speed Line and Regional Rail schedules will remain unchanged, however SEPTA officials warn that . delays and trip cancellations are possible.
Amtrak announced a smattering of delays and cancellations for train travel in the Northeast on Sunday.
The rail service also issued an alert for schedule changes taking effect Monday, including cancellations of all Acela service between Boston and Washington, D.C., and all service on the Pennsylvanian between Pittsburgh and New York.
PATCO began running a snow schedule just after midnight Monday. All trains are operating at “reduced speeds” due to the storm, slowing travel time, the service announced.
— Jeremy Roebuck and Rob Tornoe