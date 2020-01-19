"Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who’s been in office for all of three weeks, cut short a planned trip to Washington, D.C., Thursday to return to the city hours before a significant winter storm. Parker, who traveled to Washington to attend meetings with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, returned to the city Thursday evening to lead a news conference at 7 p.m. alongside top administration and school officials who outlined emergency preparedness plans. “This is what intergovernmental operation and planning looks like,” she said. She’s also scheduled to make two public appearances today. At 11 a.m., she and Managing Director Adam Thiel will visit a facility in Northeast Philadelphia where the city stores salt reserves and snow removal machinery. Parker also plans to lead a briefing on the city’s response alongside other officials later this afternoon. The new mayor’s public-facing response stands in contrast to how her nascent administration handled a snow event – albeit a much smaller one – earlier this week. Amid some questions about preparedness and anecdotal reports of icy conditions, the mayor worked behind the scenes and did not appear publicly. <i>– Anna Orso</i>"