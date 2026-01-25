How much snow and ice has fallen so far?

A far-reaching winter storm blanketed the Mid-Atlantic in an icy brew of snow and sleet Sunday, with preliminary totals nearing a foot in parts of New Jersey.

Philadelphia International Airport has already received its biggest snow of the season, and in five years, with 7.4 inches of snow recorded before precipitation began to transition to sleet, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Philadelphia ranked near the top end of regional totals. A survey of five regional National Weather Service offices showed PHL’s total ranked 103rd of 565 reports made in the last six hours.

The Philadelphia metropolitan region generally received between four and nine inches of snow by early Sunday afternoon, according to National Weather Service reports.

Among the highest totals:

Pottstown - 9.5 inches Norristown - 8.7 inches Stowe - 8.5 inches Lower Pottsgrove - 8.5 inches New Hanover - 8.5 inches

Further north, as much as 11 inches of snow had fallen as of 1 p.m. in Bridgewater, N.J. Trained spotters in Washington, D.C., reported about five inches of snow and ice as of 10 a.m. New York City’s Central Park piled up 7.2 inches by 1 p.m.

Use the map and chart below to find preliminary snow totals in your area. Hover over dots on the map to reveal more information, or search for Philadelphia-area totals below.