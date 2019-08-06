A severe thunderstorm hit part of the Philadelphia area around lunchtime Tuesday, knocking down trees and power lines and triggering roadway flooding.
Hardest hit initially were Northwest Philadelphia and eastern Montgomery County.
Peco reported more than 7,600 customers without power in Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties as of 1:15 p.m.
Rescuers responded to one car reported to be in the water on Hollow Road near River Road along the Schuylkill in Gladwyne.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.
The National Weather Service said the severe storm responsible for the outages has weakened and was moving out the area. “However small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm,” the weather service said.
There is a chance of thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the night.
The weather service says widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storms could be accompanied by damaging wind gusts and cause localized flash flooding.