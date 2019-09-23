Astronomical Autumn, when the sun is directly over the equator, arrived at 3:50 a.m. Monday, but it is going to feel more like the middle of July in Philadelphia.
The National Weather Service says the projected daytime high for the city is 91 degrees. And with dew points in the mid-60s, there will be a touch of humidity.
There’s a chance of showers or thunderstorms in the late afternoon or this evening.
While it will be hot in Philadelphia Monday, the record for the date is 97, which was set in 1895.
Average daytime highs this time of year are in the mid-70s. The high temperatures over the weekend were 89 on Sunday and 85 Saturday.
We’re looking at warmer than normal temperatures for the remainder of the week, with highs in the upper 70s every day but Thursday, when it could get up to 84 degrees.
The weekend also looks to have a summery feel, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.
The September dry spell also will persist, which no precipitation in the forecast through the weekend. According to the weather service, only about 0.75 inches of rain has been measured at Philadelphia International Airport this month, nearly two inches below normal.