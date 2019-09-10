After a week of weather suited for meteorological autumn, the Philadelphia area can expect a steamy two-day return of summer starting Wednesday, with temperatures pushing 90 degrees and dew points making it feel hotter.
And as with most hot and humid summer days, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday, which looks to be a repeat of the day before.
According to the National Weather Service, the projected high in Philadelphia on Wednesday is 89 degrees, with heat indexes in the mid-90s.
On Thursday, the projected high is 87, with heat indexes around 93 degrees.
A cool-off will begin Thursday night, with the daytime high for Friday expected to be 75 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
The last time the city had a high temperature in the 90s was Sept. 4, when the mercury topped out at 92 degrees.