Make it another rainy day in Philadelphia.
The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch for the region for another 24 hours until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected today into this evening,” the weather service said in extending the watch. “The strongest storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours, and the storms may have a tendency to move over the same areas. Rainfall totals of one to three inches may occur in a short amount of time. This could lead to localized flash flooding.”
Besides the rain, it will be humid thanks to dewpoints in the high 60s and low 70s. The high temperature for the day is expected to be 81 degrees in Philadelphia and 72 at the Shore.
Rain is in the forecast through Friday and on Thursday potentially damaging severe thunderstorms could hit the area, according to the weather service forecast.
The weather service says the unsettled weather is due to a nearly stalled frontal boundary that is expected to linger into Friday when an upper trough swings through.
The weekend looks to be rain free until Sunday night, when a chance of showers returns.