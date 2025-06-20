Approximately 140,000 PECO customers remain without power after powerful storm ripped through region

The morning after a powerful thunderstorm ripped through the Philadelphia region, felling trees on power lines, PECO had restored power to more than half of the 250,000 customers who’d lost it Thursday.

Still, some customers won’t be getting their power back until well into the weekend, said utility spokesperson Tom Brubaker.

“Unlike other storms, this one has impacted communities throughout our service territory, so it’s fairly widespread,” he said.

Due to the severity of the storm, Brubaker said PECO activated its Emergency Operations Center in Plymouth Meeting, which acts as a home base where workers can triage outages and dispatch crews most efficiently.

When a storm leaves so many customers without power, the usual PECO field crews require backup. Approximately 1,400 contractors and assistance personnel were called in to help restore power. This includes people in vegetation management, who help PECO workers navigate fallen trees that might be obstructing power lines — municipalities also help with this work. Another 250 full-time PECO employees are slated to offer reinforcements later Friday.

The storm that barreled through the region only lasted about an hour Thursday between 5 and 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. In that hour, however, winds reached 55 mph, knocking down tree limbs to entire trees.

Brubaker said most of the damage left Friday was in Montgomery County, with approximately 48,500 outages as of 9 a.m. Monday. Delaware and Bucks Counties were the second and third most impacted counties, with about 40,000 customers affected. As usual, the utility focuses on circuits with the largest number of affected customers.

Brubaker said customers can go online and see their restoration estimate.

“It’s a complex process of restoring power, and we want to make sure that we do it right and we do it safely,” said Brubaker.

The company said it aims to be proactive and prevent future outages with a $9.3 billion investment in its electric and natural gas systems over the next five years.