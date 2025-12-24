White Christmas in Philly? Probably not. But snow is expected Friday.

Philadelphia is unlikely to have a white Christmas, but snow is on the horizon for the weekend.

From Friday into Friday evening, forecasters are “near 100% confident” that most of the Philly area will get some form of winter precipitation, said Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. But exactly what type of precipitation, how much, and precise timing remains uncertain.

“We’re likely going to see an impactful winter storm,” Hoeflich said.

Philadelphia may get between 1 and 4 inches of snow Friday into the night, according to the National Weather Service. Light precipitation could linger into Saturday morning.

Forecasters expect between 1 and 3 inches of precipitation in northern Delaware, far southern New Jersey, and southeastern Pennsylvania. Eastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey may see 4 to 7 inches. Actual precipitation totals and types, however, may vary. Some areas could get snow, sleet, freezing rain, or plain rain depending on temperatures and timing.

Despite the expected weekend storm, Philadelphians are unlikely to be greeted with snow-dusted streets on Christmas morning.

After sun and high temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday, Christmas Day may also bring above-average temperatures, with highs forecasted in the mid-40s and a potential for light showers in the morning.

It will be “not great weather, but not bad either for late December,” according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

This weekend’s winter weather event would mark the second measurable snowfall of the season in Philly. The snowstorm that swept across greater Philadelphia on Dec. 14 dumped 4.2 inches of snow at the Philadelphia International Airport. Some suburban communities in Bucks and Chester Counties recorded over 8 inches.

If you’re planning to travel on Friday evening, expect impacts to your plans, as roads may get snowy and icy.

Flying out of PHL and want to know how things are looking at the airport? Check out the Inquirer’s end-of-year PHL tracker to see how delays and cancellations are stacking up.