After a Monday snowstorm that walloped South Jersey, the Philadelphia region barely saw an inch or two of snow, less than the forecasted totals.

Here are some of the snowfall totals for the region, compiled for the National Weather Service through different providers.

Philadelphia County

  • Philadelphia International Airport - 1 inch

Atlantic County

  • Absecon - 13 inches

  • Atlantic City International Airport - 13 inches

  • Corbin City - 9.8 inches

  • Egg Harbor Township - 13.5 inches

  • Estell Manor- 13.3 inches

  • Galloway Township - 11.2 inches

  • Hamilton Township - 12 inches

  • Hammonton - 8.5 inches

  • Mays Landing - 11 inches

  • Northfield - 12.4 inches

  • Port Republic - 9 inches

  • Somers Point - 11.4 inches

Burlington County

  • Delran - 0.6 inches

  • Leisuretowne - 2.8 inches

  • Lumberton - 0.8 inches

  • Medford Township - 2 inches

  • Mount Holly - 0.6 inches

  • South Jersey Regional Airport, Lumberton Township - 1.2 inches

Camden County

  • Bellmawr - 1.3 inches

  • Cherry Hill - 3 inches

  • Gloucester Township - 3.8 inches

  • Haddon Heights - 1.6 inches

  • Lindenwold - 4 inches

  • Pine Hill - 4 inches

  • Winslow Township - 5.5 inches

Cape May County

  • Cape May - 11.5 inches

  • Marmora - 9.7 inches

  • North Cape May - 10.3 inches

  • North Wildwood - 8 inches

  • Ocean City - 14 inches

  • Ocean View - 11.3 inches

  • Petersburg - 12.5 inches

  • Seaville - 13 inches

  • Villas - 11.5 inches

  • Wildwood 11.3 inches

  • Wildwood Crest - 11.5 inches

  • Woodbine 8.5 inches

Gloucester County

  • Franklinville - 5.5 inches

  • Glassboro - 3.4 inches

  • Greenwich Township - 4.5 inches

  • Mantua - 4 inches

  • Newfield - 6.5 inches

  • Washington Township - 5 inches

  • West Deptford Township - 3.4 inches

  • Williamstown - 5.3 inches