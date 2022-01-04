After a Monday snowstorm that walloped South Jersey, the Philadelphia region barely saw an inch or two of snow, less than the forecasted totals.
Here are some of the snowfall totals for the region, compiled for the National Weather Service through different providers.
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia International Airport - 1 inch
Atlantic County
Absecon - 13 inches
Atlantic City International Airport - 13 inches
Corbin City - 9.8 inches
Egg Harbor Township - 13.5 inches
Estell Manor- 13.3 inches
Galloway Township - 11.2 inches
Hamilton Township - 12 inches
Hammonton - 8.5 inches
Mays Landing - 11 inches
Northfield - 12.4 inches
Port Republic - 9 inches
Somers Point - 11.4 inches
Burlington County
Delran - 0.6 inches
Leisuretowne - 2.8 inches
Lumberton - 0.8 inches
Medford Township - 2 inches
Mount Holly - 0.6 inches
South Jersey Regional Airport, Lumberton Township - 1.2 inches
Camden County
Bellmawr - 1.3 inches
Cherry Hill - 3 inches
Gloucester Township - 3.8 inches
Haddon Heights - 1.6 inches
Lindenwold - 4 inches
Pine Hill - 4 inches
Winslow Township - 5.5 inches
Cape May County
Cape May - 11.5 inches
Marmora - 9.7 inches
North Cape May - 10.3 inches
North Wildwood - 8 inches
Ocean City - 14 inches
Ocean View - 11.3 inches
Petersburg - 12.5 inches
Seaville - 13 inches
Villas - 11.5 inches
Wildwood 11.3 inches
Wildwood Crest - 11.5 inches
Woodbine 8.5 inches
Gloucester County
Franklinville - 5.5 inches
Glassboro - 3.4 inches
Greenwich Township - 4.5 inches
Mantua - 4 inches
Newfield - 6.5 inches
Washington Township - 5 inches
West Deptford Township - 3.4 inches
Williamstown - 5.3 inches