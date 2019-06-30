A burst of storms downed trees and branches and knocked out power to thousands across the Philadelphia metro region Saturday.
Around 2:30 p.m., a line of storms moved into Berks County, and continued east across Philadelphia and into New Jersey, until about 6:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. Storm cells earlier in the day affected South Jersey, as well.
The result was a “widespread, damaging wind scenario,” said NWS meteorologist Trent Davis. The forecast station received numerous reports of wind, and of trees and branches that were knocked down, he said.
The storms brought hail, as well — mostly the size of a pea or dime, but some that were larger, Davis said.
Power outages at their peak affected 72,000 Peco customers, a spokesperson said. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, just under 29,000 customers were still without power.
About 1,000 PSE&G customers across Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties were experiencing outages as of 8 p.m., according to the company’s website.