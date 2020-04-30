Powerful winds swept through the Philadelphia region Thursday afternoon, uprooting trees and causing significant power outages in the city’s Pennsylvania suburbs.
A high wind warning — with peak gusts of 50 to 60 mph — was in effect until 8 p.m. for the Philadelphia area and South Jersey, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly reported.
Heavy rains also were expected into Friday morning and could lead to river flooding afterward, the weather service said.
PECO reported at 5:30 p.m. that a total of 65,000 customers were without power. That included more than 44,000 customers experiencing outages in Chester County, nearly 8,400 in Montgomery County, and 7,600 in Delaware County.