Maddy Siegrist doesn’t ‘remember what I said’ while meeting fellow Villanova alum Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

Last week, at the Vatican, two Villanova legends finally came together: Pope Leo XIV and former basketball star Maddy Siegrist.

Siegrist took a short trip to Rome to visit the big landmarks, including the Trevi Fountain and the Colosseum, and spent a day with Villanova at an Augustinian conference, where she got the opportunity to meet the Pope himself.

Last year, the Villanova women’s basketball team took a group trip to Italy and the Vatican, but Siegrist, still in the middle of the WNBA season, couldn’t attend. This time around, after the Dallas Stars were eliminated from playoff contention, Chrissy Quisenberry, who helps organize alumni trips at Villanova, reached out to let Siegrist know they were planning another trip, and that they might get an audience with the Pope, also a Villanova graduate.

“People always joke, because he [went to] Villanova, like, ‘Is he going to do the wedding?’” Siegrist said. “When it did happen, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy.’ We have a family group chat of all my cousins and aunts and grandparents. I sent the picture, and they’re like, ‘Are you joking?’ It was kind of a last minute trip, so I didn’t really tell anyone, because I didn’t know — when they said audience, it could be 1,000 people outside, which I would have been unbelievable, but I didn’t realize I was actually going to have the opportunity to shake his hand."

The group attended mass at Saint Peter’s Basilica, and toured the catacombs before meeting with Pope Leo. Siegrist got a photo shaking the Pope’s hand — which she did have to pay for, like a Disneyland ride photo — and said it was a bucket list moment, which “rejuvenated” her Catholic faith.

Pope Leo frequently goes viral for his White Sox fandom, and has been pictured in Villanova hats on multiple occasions since assuming his new role. But even with a group from Villanova in the building, Siegrist said he was careful to stay impartial.

“He’s not biased at all,” Siegrist said. “I’ve seen a few pictures of Villanova hats and stuff. I think he addressed that. Dr. [Barbara] Wall was on the trip, she was one of his professors, so that was pretty cool to be with her during that moment. He knew there was a small group from Villanova at the conference, I think about 20-25 people. Such a cool experience. I really don’t even remember what I said in the moment. You just get so starstruck. You’re so nervous.”