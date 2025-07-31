Watch Party PHL eyeing spring of 2026 to open a ‘women’s sports hub’ in Philadelphia

Watch Party PHL started out as a once-a-month event at local sports bars to bring together women’s sports fans in the Philadelphia area. It quickly grew to become a staple in the community. Now, Watch Party will soon have a permanent location.

The founder, Jen Leary, is a Philly firefighter, who wanted a safe and inclusive place to watch women’s sporting events, with audio on.

Advertisement

She found that sports bars would rarely show women’s sports, and when they did, the sound would be muted. It wasn’t the experience she and others wanted, so she looked to change it.

Since spring 2024, Watch Party has been cycling through different locations in the area, hosting events centered around women’s sports games, often featuring WNBA, tennis, and college women’s basketball. Leary aims to have three events a month, a balance between the demand from the community but not too many events to overwhelm the regulars.

Now that Leary’s watch parties have garnered success and foot traffic, she has her eyes set on the next milestone — a brick and mortar location.

» READ MORE: Watch Party PHL and Temple women’s basketball celebrate the city’s addition of a WNBA team

“It’s not going to be just a bar. It’s more of a women’s sports hub,” Leary said. “We really want it to be the premier spot for women’s sports in Philly.”

Her vision for the hub? Cafe by day, bar by night.

Leary wants it to be a restaurant atmosphere, a family-friendly space where people can work remotely and support a women-led business.

“Instead of ESPN, we’ll have women’s sports networks,” Leary said. “People can come to stay up to date with women’s sports news. We will play men’s sports, we’re going to play the Eagles because we all bleed green here. We want to support local college sports, so that includes men’s sports.”

The other goal of Watch Party was to prove to the WNBA that Philly is a city where a franchise can thrive. Now that the league has officially announced the addition of a Philly team in 2030, Leary’s goal has evolved to preparing the fanbase and keeping the momentum going for the next five years.

“We want to be able to support the owners of this new team in any way we can, so we’re putting our feelers out to let them know that we’re here to support them,” Leary said. “We’re here to help with the fandom part of it, and bringing the community together to support their efforts. We’re definitely trying to build more partnerships with organizations who we think will get more eyes on what we’re doing, so when the W’s looking for a place, they’ll hear our name and know this is the spot.”

Leary is planning on Watch Party’s permanent location to open its doors sooner than she expected. They are still searching for a property and eyeing buildings near Midtown Village and the Gayborhood.

The new timeline is spring 2026, months earlier than anticipated, she said, and its fueled by the major sporting events that are coming to town, including the 2026 MLB All-Star game, the PGA Championship, and the FIFA World Cup, as well as the donations she’s received.

» READ MORE: Women’s sports bars are about to have their moment to cheer in Philadelphia

“We haven’t come up with a space yet,” she added. “We’ve been talking to investors and looking, but until we have enough capital, it’s hard to secure it. We want a centralized enough location where it’s not too horrible for anybody to get to. Somewhere where there’s plenty of parking so it’s super accessible. We really want to make it inviting for people.”

She said the current set up, moving location to location for each event, is teaching her a lot about what she wants in her own place. Leary’s learning what works and what the community wants.

Watch Party also releases a monthly Philly-centric podcast, interviewing women in sports and the diverse community that supports them. Leary hopes to have a podcasting booth in the sports bar, to bring guests in, and to support community members who are using it as a co-working space.

Leary knows how many locals want to support Watch Party’s efforts. She’s had more than 300 people at the events — and that the history of women’s sports in Philly is something she hopes to highlight at the bar, so it’s not lost on today’s youth.

“There are so many Philly connections in basketball, specifically women’s,” Leary said. “When we open the watch bar, a big part of it is telling the history. We’re going to have a mural of women’s sports history.”