Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and others show off their style on the WNBA All-Star orange carpet

The WNBA has been showing up and showing out on and off the court, and the All-Star Weekend orange carpet outfits were no different.

Fashion has grown in the WNBA, and the carpet interviewers Ari Chambers and Jordan Robinson had no issues with reminding some of the veterans of their old looks, taunting Breanna Stewart and Nneka Oguwmike with old photos.

The league’s all-stars arrived in Indianapolis ahead of the festivities this weekend. Here were some of the best looks.

In an interview on the carpet, Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese said she’s a businesswoman on and off the court, and her long velvet cheetah print coat definitely showed that. The outfit was chic, fashionable, and so Angel.

Washington Mystics’ Sonia Citron is known for her nonchalant and understated reactions to her killer shots on the court, and this carpet look matches the vibe perfectly. The silhouette keeps things light and airy, but the fact that it’s a power suit, along with the black accents, shows she means business this weekend.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike-sponsored carpet outfit matched her laser focus ahead of the All-Star three-point competition Friday night. She wore an all-black power suit with a chunky belt and Nike tights — that’s right, swooshes and all — channeling her inner “just do it” for her fourth All-Star appearance.

Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell said she stepped out of her comfort zone with her look, and it worked. She’s serving elevated pirate with the white button-up and gold chains, but the glasses and Versace clutch bring the outfit to a level of elegance that looks great on Mitchell.

Paige Bueckers has been working with her stylist, Brittany Hampton, for years. They play with colors, fabrics, and silhouettes, and this All-Star look is something new from Bueckers. She wore a Marni sweater vest and detailed pants, with Prada shoes.

Honorable mention

While Indiana guard Sydney Colson’s carpet look may not have been anything memorable, her tunnel fit from last night’s matchup against the New York Liberty was.

Think you’ve seen that dress before? You have, when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert wore it at the Liberty’s trophy presentation. Colson had this joke planned for a while, which is fitting for the Fever star who’s hosting a stand-up comedy show at the All-Star venue tomorrow.