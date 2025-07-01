What should Philly’s new WNBA team be called? Hear from fans and suggest your own name.

In the aftermath of Monday’s announcement that the WNBA would be bringing a franchise to Philly in 2030, fans around the city had one question — and immediately began dreaming up answers. What should the new team’s name be?

With Liberty already taken by the New York franchise, many fans around Philly were ready to air their grievances. Instead, fans looked for other American Revolution themed names, to fit alongside the 76ers, Eagles, and Union.

“There’s already a Liberty, right?” South Philly resident Akira Rodriguez asked, while Austin Chang begrudgingly said that the Patriots and Liberty were already taken.

“It’s got to be some American Revolution-ish theme,” Chang said. “The team could be named the Revolution, maybe.”

He wasn’t alone.

Some even offered up names that unfortunately already belonged to other teams in the city.

One user even went as far as suggesting a line of merchandise for the team.

“I think the Philly WNBA team should use Betsy Ross in the same way that the Sixers use Ben Franklin, like just crank out merch with Betsy Ross balling out hard as [expletive],” X user @daFalligator posted.

“Everything here is so ‘freedom’ themed,” said Alex Carr, who just moved to Philly from South Dakota. “Maybe something to do with founders,” her friend suggested on the side. “Since it’s a women’s basketball team being founded here. And you know, the founders of America.”

Others, attached to the idea of the Liberty Bell naming, suggested Liberty Belles, Belles, or Bells, but the name was controversial, with some finding the name sexist.

“What are we famous for? Pretzels, cheesesteaks?” Rodriguez questioned. “Nobody wants to be a cheesesteak, so maybe the Bells. Maybe that’s gendered, but it feels right. Liberty … Bells.”

The cheesesteaks weren’t the only food name to be brought up on the streets of Old City Monday.

“The cupcakes,” seven-year-old Brooklyn Bedford said cheerfully, after saying she might grow up to play for the team.

Some older fans — at least older than Brooklyn — hoped the team would bring back the Philadelphia Rage, in honor of the ABL team that used to play in Philly.

Others suggested puns or variations on 76ers, just for fun.

And then there were those thinking outside the box, like Elsie Soder of Washington Square, who suggested the Philadelphia Foxes as a fun name and mascot. After all, the Eagles are the only animal-themed mascot in the city.

“Sly as a fox, quick as a fox,” Soder said.

Regardless of the name, Soder is thrilled that the team is being created.

“I think that bringing women’s sports to the area and having them be taken seriously is something that all the fans of Philadelphia can get behind,” she said. “It’s a very positive thing.”