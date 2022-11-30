The Philadelphia Inquirer is committed to becoming a diverse, inclusive, equitable, and anti-racist organization by evolving how it operates through its culture, coverage of the news, and service to the community. To accomplish this, The Inquirer is approaching this critical work in a manner that is sustainable through investments in its journalism, workplace culture and talent, and community relations.

Culture: We are building an inclusive culture, grounded in anti-racism and equity, that fosters a sense of belonging for all at The Inquirer. At every level of the organization, we seek equitable representation of people from marginalized and under-resourced communities.

Coverage: We are working to ensure equity is centered in how The Inquirer approaches journalism. We seek to consistently address systemic racism and other forms of oppression through inclusive, actively anti-racist coverage that reflects, serves, and is informed by all communities.

Community: We are taking action to build trust with marginalized and under-resourced communities through active listening, asking for feedback, and holding ourselves accountable to change. We seek to ensure members of these communities feel seen, reflected, and valued in what The Inquirer covers.

For more information on The Inquirer’s commitment to DE&I, please contact Vice President of DE&I, Kendra Lee, at klee@inquirer.com.