Are you a print subscriber to The Philadelphia Inquirer? That means you also have a free digital subscription to access all our journalism on Inquirer.com.

Our newsroom staff values your readership, and we want to make sure you’re getting the most out of your subscription. Whether it’s real-time election results, breaking news, or the latest work from The Inquirer’s visual journalists, Inquirer.com has everything you’ll find in print plus much more.

Here’s how to activate your free digital account.

How do I know if I have a digital account?

How do I access my digital account?

Print subscribers interested in accessing their free digital subscription need to activate their account online.

How do I activate my free digital account if I’m a print subscriber?

Go to Inquirer.com/activate Enter either your account info, or your phone number and zip code Your account number can be found on one of your bills Create a password for your digital Inquirer account Start reading!

What if I have more questions?

Our customer service team can be reached at 215-222-2765. Our representatives are available from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays, and on weekends from 7:30 a.m. until noon on weekends.