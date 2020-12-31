The final day of 2020 is also your last chance to double your support for local news and the truth-seeking work of The Inquirer’s journalists.
When you make a donation today in support of our high-impact journalism, generous donors and members of The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Board of Directors will match every gift made — up to a total of $30,000.
Your tax-deductible gift enables Inquirer journalists to continue to ask on your behalf to uncover the facts that hold the powerful to account and drive positive change for our region. With this generous match, your support of a free and independent press has twice the impact.