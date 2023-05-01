From 1883: The Philadelphia Phillies lose their first-ever professional game

This story was originally published on May 1, 1883.

The first regular championship game between the Philadelphia and Providence Clubs was played at Recreation Park yesterday, about one thousand persons being present. The home club took the lead in the first inning by scoring two earned runs, to which they added another in the seventh. The visitors failed to score until the eighth inning, when by bunching their hits they scored four runs, three of which were earned. The fielding was good on both sides, but the batting was weak.

For the Philadelphias the honors were carried off by Ringo, Farrar, Harbridge and Purcell. The game opened with the Providence Club at bat. Hines, the first man to face Coleman, hit one to Harbridge, who fielded him out at first. Start hit to Coleman, and he died at first. Farrell hit one along the left field foul line for a single. Irwin struck out. For the Philadelphias Purcell hit one to left centre for a single. McClelland sent one over the right field fence for two bases. Manning hit to Farrell, and retired at first, Purcell scoring. Ferguson hit to pitcher, and McClellan slid in home. Lewis hit to Irwin, who threw to second, making a neat double play.

In the second inning neither side added to their score. After this inning the playing was generally sharp on both sides, neither club being able to get a man safely over the bases. In the seventh inning the Philadelphias broke the ice. Lewis reached first on a fumble of Farrell, and went to second on Harbrdge’s hit. Coleman retired at first, Lewis being doubled up to third. Ringo hit one up to left field, which Carroll misjudged, and Harbridge trotted home. Farrar closed the inning by popping up a fly ball to Hines.

In the eighth inning the visitors opened up on Coleman in a lively manner. Radbourne, the first man at the bat, took his base on called balls. Denny and Gilligan hit for singles and Hines for two bases. Start retired at first, and Farrell sent Hines home on a hit to centre field. Farrell was caught between second and third and run out. Irwin closed the inning by hitting to Farrar. Four runs in, three earned.

In their half of this inning Purcell hit safely, and in running to first sprained his ankle. His request to have some one run for him was refused by the captain of the Providence club and the visitors were vigorously hissed. McClellan reached first on an error of Start, Purcell limping to second. Manning retired on a fly to Cassidy and Ferguson on a fly to Carroll. On a passed ball Purcell started for third, and fairly reached there, but was decided out at third, a very unjust decision, which was vigorously hissed.

In the ninth inning, both sides were retired without scoring.

