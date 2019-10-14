In her play, Silverman, who is in her 30s, raises the flag for “badass women in their 50s,” she says. “When I go to the theatre, I rarely see any roles for women of that age range that are not supporting roles. When I do see older women onstage, or women in their 50s or 60s onstage,those women are generally just there; the play’s actually about younger people but those women are there to, you know, have a couple of jokes or have a couple of jokes made about them.”