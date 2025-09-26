The Academy of Natural Sciences is cutting its hours because of low attendance and federal funding cuts

The Academy of Natural Sciences announced Friday that it will be soon reducing its operating hours from five days a week to weekend hours only. Beginning Oct.1, the museum will only be open to the public Friday through Sunday. Currently, the Academy is open from Wednesday through Sunday.

Scott Cooper, president and CEO of the Academy, told staff in a statement that the cuts come in the face of dropping museum attendance, federal funding cuts and an uncertain philanthropic landscape.

Advertisement

“To address these issues, the Academy’s leadership team conducted a yearlong strategic planning process to define the road map for the Academy’s future sustainability,” Cooper said. “As a result of this planning and careful analysis, we have determined the need for a change in operations in order to achieve greater financial sustainability and a stronger foundation in the long term.

In his statement, Cooper said he anticipated the changes would also come with a “restructuring of Academy staff.” Those decisions would be announced in early October, he said.

Roughly 70% of the museum visits already occur during weekend hours, according to the statement. The museum will designate set time for school visits on Thursday and Fridays, he added. Plus, it will continue to offer members-only hours throughout the year.

In preparation for the new schedule, the museum will close Oct. 1 and 2 and open back up Oct. 3 for public visitation.

The announcement comes as the Academy is gearing up for its grand exhibition celebrating the 250th anniversary of America in 2026: Botany of Nations. Running from March 2026 through February 2027, the exhibit reshapes the historic tale of Lewis & Clark through Indigenous perspectives.

“While these are not easy decisions, we are confident they are the right ones,” Cooper said of the cutback in hours. “We continue the vital work of stewarding our incredible legacy as the oldest natural history museum and natural science research institution in the Americas.”