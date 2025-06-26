Adam Sandler’s ‘You’re My Best Friend’ tour is coming to Philly this year

Adam Sandler is making friends of us all.

The comedian, actor, and producer is embarking on a 30-date comedy tour this fall, with a planned stop in Philly on Sept. 19.

Sandler’s “You’re My Best Friend” tour kicks off Sept. 5 in Jacksonville, Fla. and will conclude on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau. His September show in Philly will take center stage at Wells Fargo Center.

He also has a show at Hershey’s Giant Center on Sept. 28.

The upcoming tour, which spans across the U.S. and Canada, comes a year after Sandler’s Netflix special, Adam Sandler: Love You. It will follow the release of Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to the 1996 cult comedy, which has Sandler reprising his role as the eponymous golfer. This time, he comes out of retirement to pay for his daughter’s ballet school. The film is set to arrive on Netflix on July 25.

Sandler, a devoted New York native, is no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love, where he filmed for Hustle in 2020. The comic and part-musician has been spotted at Fishtown’s Dipinto Guitar, Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philly, Handel’s ice cream shop in Berwyn, and other eateries.

Hustle, directed by artist Isaiah Zagar’s son Jeremiah Zagar, filmed in various parts of the city, including Market East and Manayunk.

Tickets for Sandler’s new comedy tour will be available at noon on Thursday through the Live Nation Presale. General tickets are available for purchase at noon on Friday at ticketmaster.com.