Adam Sandler has been seen around Philadelphia the past weeks filming his new Netflix movie Hustle, the first major production in the city since the coronavirus pandemic.
Sandler has filmed scenes along Market Street with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangómez, but has also been spotted in and around Philadelphia shopping and eating at local restaurants.
In Hustle, Sandler plays a basketball scout who has been unjustly fired from his position, according to Variety. Sandler’s character discovers a “once-in-a-lifetime” player abroad and brings him to the United States in the hopes of training him for the NBA. LeBron James is producing, while Philadelphia-native Jeremiah Zagar, who is known for the 2018 coming-of-age film We the Animals, directs. Zagar’s father is Isaiah Zagar, a mosaic mural artist known for work in the city’s Magic Gardens.
Since Sandler has been in Philly, he’s purchased two guitars from Fishtown’s Dipinto Guitar, a family-owned music store known for custom, used and vintage guitars and basses. According to a post on the store’s Instagram, Sandler bought an acoustic guitar for a recording he needed to make that night, as well as one of the shop’s custom electric guitars.
The actor was also seen at several eateries around Philadelphia, including Handel’s ice cream shop in Berwyn, Italian restaurant Savona in Gulph Mills, as well as Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Sandler said Hustle would feature multiple cameos by NBA players, including Philly-native and Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry. But Hustle is not Sandler’s first film with a strong NBA presence. Uncut Gems starred former NBA player Kevin Garnett, Sandler’s most recent film, Netflix comedy Hubie Halloween features Shaquille O’Neal.
According to the Greater Philadelphia Film Office website, Hustle will shoot until December. A Netflix premiere date for the movie has yet to be released.