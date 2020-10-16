View this post on Instagram

Super cool meeting @adamsandler today! He is in town shooting a movie. He needed an acoustic for a recording tonight so I loaded up my car and brought a bunch of guitars to his trailer to try out. He picked out a nice Seagull acoustic but also added a DiPinto Galaxie 2 double humbucker to his collection! Super cool guy and his whole crew was super nice! I think the movie is about the 76’ers...can’t wait!! #adamsandler #dipintoguitars #galaxie4safari #philadelphia #philadelphiamovies #76ers