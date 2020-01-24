Then there was the time-travel element. The Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 was written for the orchestra, premiered in 1936, and then recorded at the Academy in 1939 under the composer’s direction. The often reissued recording is one of the few that this pianist/composer made as a conductor, but it inspires more curiosity than veneration. I’d take the Thursday performance led by Nézet-Séguin any day. And it’s interesting to consider why.