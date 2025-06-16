Actor Alan Ritchson is in Philadelphia filming for ‘Reacher’

Actor Alan Ritchson, best known for his role in the hit Prime Video series Reacher, was spotted on the streets of Rittenhouse Square on Monday morning.

The brooding actor, who stars in the titular role, was seen around 6 a.m. just outside of Parc, the Rittenhouse eatery.

The scene starts with Ritchson’s Reacher dining inside the restaurant with co-star Agnez Mo, who plays Lila Hoth, an Indonesian woman who comes to Philly in search of her biological father, who is American. The scene then transitions to outside the restaurant, where a police car chase takes place.

Outside Parc, Ritchson was surrounded by a camera crew for a brief action scene along 18th and Locust Streets, complete with Philadelphia Police vehicles driving past the actor.

Following the premiere of the third season last February, the production for the fourth season kicked off in Philadelphia over the weekend.

A Reddit user posted an image of the TV crew in Fairmount late last week, with a visible production vehicle at 27th and Pennsylvania Streets. “Looks like they’re building scaffolding down to the tracks,” the post read.

On June 13, area residents received an email from the City of Philadelphia about a “Turkey Meatloaf Productions” project filming throughout the weekend.

The email informed residents about no parking zones and vehicle detours that’d help make room for production vehicles and equipment on various streets in and around the Fairmount area between June 14-15.

“We are working with under the guidelines of the City of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Greater Philadelphia Film Office,” the email read. “We are guests in your community and are committed to treating it with the utmost respect. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and consideration.”

The fourth season of Reacher, which was the most-streamed show in March, according to Nielsen, is based on the 13th book in novelist Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher book series, “Gone Tomorrow.”

“When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a train goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power,” reads Amazon’s description of the fourth season.

The new season will premiere sometime in late 2026.

Monday proved to be a busy day for Parc as former President Joe Biden also stopped at the French bistro for breakfast while the Reacher shoot was still on.

The cast and crew stopped to cheer for the former president, said blogger HughE Dillon, better known as phillychitchat on social media, who was present at the filming location.