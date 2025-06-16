Joe Biden made a quick breakfast stop at Parc on Monday

On Monday morning, during the filming of the hit series Reacher on the corner of 18th and Locust Streets, former President Joe Biden stopped by Parc for breakfast. He was welcomed with clapping and cheering from the crew, which included actor Alan Ritchson.

With production for the Prime Video show’s fourth season in full swing, Biden arrived at the Rittenhouse Square restaurant a little after 9 a.m., said blogger HughE Dillon, better known as phillychitchat on social media, who was present at the filming location.

“I was wondering why the cast and crew broke into applause as a guy with white hair walked into the restaurant,” Dillon wrote in an Instagram post.

The Biden family previously stopped by the Stephen Starr-owned French restaurant in April 2023, after a visit to the University of Pennsylvania for the art show of the former president’s granddaughter Maisy Biden. The Bidens celebrated at Parc for lunch shortly after, with the then-president stepping outside to wave to hundreds of bystanders outside the restaurant.

On Monday, the former president left the restaurant around 10:15 a.m., Dillon said, and posed for selfies and shook hands with some police officers on his way to the car.

Biden’s visit to Parc, one of his first public appearances since the announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis in May, comes at a time when Democrats including Pa. Reps. Brendan Boyle, Dwight Evans, and Mary Gay Scanlon, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are boycotting Starr’s D.C. restaurants following allegations of union busting.

Starr has donated thousands to the campaigns of Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Sen. John Fetterman, Ed Rendell, and the Democratic National Committee, according to OpenSecrets.org.