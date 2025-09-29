‘You spent $150 on a rock?’ a Mount Laurel couple ropes Anthropologie into their viral social media trend

It’s totally fathomable that the whimsical high end women’s clothing brand, Anthropologie, would sell rocks for a couple of hundred dollars a piece in its pristine but often overpriced home decor section.

And that’s exactly how 27-year-old Phoebe Adams “tricked” her somewhat high strung Eagles fanatic of a boyfriend, 28-year-old Daniel DiLiberto, into believing that she had really spent $150 on a decorative rock for their entryway table.

Advertisement

DiLiberto’s hilarious reaction to the rock went so viral, the original video — that has 1.5 million likes on TikTok alone — inspired the Mount Laurel couple to record several follow-ups, spawned copycat posts, and led to a paid partnership with Anthropologie, which owned by Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters, Inc.

“This trend has been a of fun,” Adams wrote in an email. “Being able to make it a series and continue past just making one video has been really exciting.”

The tomfoolery started Sept. 15 with a phoebeanddan (their joint TikTok account) post titled “Showing my bf new home decor except its just a rock from outside.” The one minute saga shows Adams gleefully unpacking her “one of a kind rock found in the ground.”

“Wait, you bought this?” DiLiberto, the bewildered boyfriend asks. “That’s where rocks come from!”

Now he’s pacing: “Wait, how much did you spend on the rock?”

“$150,” Adams says matter-of-factly.

“I can go outside find you a million rocks.” He’s now screaming.

Two days later, Adams’ mom enters the picture. She wants an Anthro rock because they are found in the ground and perfect for feng shui, but she wouldn’t buy one because they were $300. (DiLiberto’s mother is in on the rock drama too.)

“Wait, you wanted one,” DiLiberto asks, now exacerbated. “I mean every rock is found in the ground.”

Then, Anthropologie reached out to the couple, eager to work with them. On Sept. 20, a video appeared with DiLiberto and Adams perusing a table of home decor rocks at Anthropologie that had just been “restocked”. Adams picked one up and turned it over. “It was only $1000.”

“No, no, no,” corrected the salesperson in earshot. “These are 50% off.”

DiLiberto is seemingly gobsmacked.

But now we’re wondering if he really is. Surely, he pays attention to his own and his partner’s social media feed? The couple is mum on that.

We do, however, know how DiLiberto and Adams came up with the idea.

“We saw another creator do something like this and used our style of content to do something similar,” Adams said.

Adams and DiLiberto, who have been together for two years, started gaining a social media following in 2024 with their “embarrassing boyfriend series” featuring Adams doing a myriad of silly things to her boo, like using bearded filter while cuddling or trying to goad him into proposing with a home-cooked meal.

Each post ends with DiLiberto losing his cool, while Adams gives a smug, “I got him again" grin.

Videos where one person intentionally provokes the other to gain a reaction are called ragebait posts, and are popular throughout the internet. While some ragebait videos are mean spirited, DiLiberto and Adam’s are light-hearted and fun.

“We’ve loved seeing all the positive interactions with it,” Adams said.