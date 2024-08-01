Philadelphia musicians aim to unionize at Arden Theatre

A group of musicians who perform at the Arden Theatre are seeking union representation.

Philadelphia’s local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians has filed a request with the National Labor Relations Board for a union vote following a nod from a “supermajority” of musicians signing union cards, according to local 77 officials.

Advertisement

It was not clear how many Arden productions each season use live music or how many musicians are typically engaged for those shows. But Ellen Trainer, president of local 77, said that in the union’s view, 16 musicians were eligible to sign cards asking to become part of an Arden bargaining unit, and 13 of them had done so, so far.

“This was actually musician driven,” she said of the union effort at the theater. “I think the musicians have been disappointed in the fact that there is a union representing the actors” — and not one representing them — “and the fact that the musicians have not had any wage increases since 2016.”

In 2016, Trainer said, musicians at the Old City theater were earning about 94% percent of what the actors were, and now they are making about 77% of actors’ wages.

Arden managing director Amy L. Murphy declined to comment.

The group of musicians seeking union representation includes string, woodwind, brass and percussion players. The union already represents musicians at the Forrest Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, and Philadelphia Theatre Company.

The next step could be an election in which the musicians vote on whether to unionize. But given the strong showing of card-signers, local 77 this week asked the Arden to voluntarily recognize it as the musicians’ representative to negotiate a contract.

“This is our first attempt in trying to make contact with them,” she said, “and hopefully we will have productive conversations.”