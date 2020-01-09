Looking at the thin vertical lines and right-veering diagonal lines in Antwerp Blue (sd 8 Oct 2019), I immediately thought of Van Gogh’s 1889 painting Rain in the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s collection. Van Gogh lived in Antwerp briefly before moving to Paris to join his brother, which seems like a clue. I’m happy to imagine that one of the blues in Rain could have been the Antwerp Blue pigment, concocted by a German chemist around 1704.