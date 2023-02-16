‘A museum without walls’: the Atwater Kent collection is now accessible online

On Wednesday, Drexel University announced that the Atwater Kent collection will be uploaded to a digital database, making more than 130,000 artifacts of Philadelphia and American history available online for public viewing.

Historical objects like George Washington’s writing desk, Abraham Lincoln’s hat, Joe Frazier’s boxing gloves (and many many more) will now be on virtual display for the first time.

“The launch of this digital database is a major milestone in stewarding the Atwater Kent collection and sharing it with the public,” Drexel president John Fry said in a press release. “Drexel’s role in preserving the history of Philadelphia extends the university’s commitment to civic engagement while furnishing a new opportunity to showcase the considerable talents of our professional staff, students and faculty.”

Rosalind Remer, senior vice provost for collections and exhibitions at Drexel, said the collection will display the entire collection, which is hard to exhibit in its entirety, given its vastness.

“It’s kind of a museum without walls,” she said to The Inquirer. “And it’s much more about access and equity of access now than it’s ever been.”

The objects were all initially housed in the Philadelphia History Museum, which shut down in 2018. In April 2022, the city of Philadelphia transferred control over the artifacts to Drexel, following months of court hearings.

The online database currently has over 1,200 artifacts, but Stacey Swigart, director of the Atwater Kent collection, said that eventually the entire collection will be uploaded to the site. Local institutions can view these and submit loan requests.

“You can go down so many rabbit holes into so many topics of Philadelphia history just by looking at an object,” Swigart said. “It’s kind of this daisy chain of so much information, and it’s just fantastic.”

Through a partnership with the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the collection will be physically housed inside the museum’s Hamilton Building for further preservation, cataloging, and sharing of archival materials. Along with public access online, Drexel will organize two exhibitions at PAFA this summer and in 2024 — “Seeing Philadelphia,” showcasing views of the city using prints, drawings, photos, paintings, and maps. And “Philadelphia Revealed,” a large-scale display that tells the “diverse stories of Philadelphians over 300 three hundred years.”

“Seeing Philadelphia” will run from early July through September, and “Philadelphia Revealed” will be available for viewing from July 4, 2024, to early-2025.

For more information and to view the collection, visit philadelphiahistory.org.