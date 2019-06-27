By contrast, in Pneuma (1994/2009), a room-sized work with overlapping projections into three of the gallery’s corners, the viewer is engulfed in an environment of electronic noise, the look of television when there is nothing on. Vague images seem to emerge from this fog, though it is difficult to be sure whether that is a body part you are seeing, or whether you are just bored and trying to make sense of all this ambiguity.