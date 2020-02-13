It was a relief to have the Steinway back Wednesday. For one, the instrument suits Williams. It suited the repertoire, too. The pianist took on five sonatas, including the Sonata in D Minor, Op. 31, No. 2, “Tempest.” The playing was streaked with imagination, and even in places that perplexed, Williams made you think. What was that erratic tempo all about in the first movement of the Piano Sonata in D Major, Opus 10, No. 3? It had the sensation of his chasing a soccer ball that kept getting away from him.