As for Sanders, “If he weren’t Jewish, we wouldn’t be featuring this,” she said. “We have a vendor already who sells Jewish T-shirts. He was smart enough to email us yesterday morning with images. ... He already got his first batch of orders emailed from us this morning and he’s working on those. He is also sending us an order for the store, because a lot of local people want to do pickup. It’s better for the environment, and it’s nice to have a little safe contact with people.” Store pickup is an option at checkout online, or you can call the shop at 215-923-0262 to arrange that.