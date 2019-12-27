A Visit From the Goon Squad (2010). Looking back, it’s a wonder that Jennifer Egan’s masterpiece — is it a novel? a short-story collection? a literary rockumentary? (yes, yes, sort of) — was such a hit. There’s all that format-skipping, the time-jumping, the way so many lovely, damaged characters worm their way into your heart only to wander away too soon. A Visit From the Goon Squad is a weird one, for sure. But it’s a world populated by young punks, busted-up rockers, and other lost souls, so a bit of weirdness is in order.