One Life, Megan Rapinoe. Generally speaking, an athlete’s mid-career memoirs are the least memorable, lacking, as they often do, wisdom born of perspective and regret. But there’s also something to be said for striking while the iron’s hot, which is surely the case with Rapinoe — a gold-medal-winning and world-renowned soccer player with a few more years in the tank and an activist streak that very much resonates with the right now. In One Life, she leaves it all out on the pitch, as they say, with bits on growing up, playing on a boys team, coming out, kneeling during the anthem, standing up for pay equity, competing at the highest levels, and more.