Rodham: A Novel, Curtis Sittenfeld (May 19). Hillary Clinton’s always been a mannequin for America’s hopes and dreams, someone allies and enemies could dress up to suit their needs (savior, scapegoat, villain, underdog, etc.). As is often the case with real live humans, none of it fits perfectly. Maybe that’s why Sittenfeld decided to make a whole new Hillary — imagining a world where she turned down Bill’s proposal on the way to an entirely new political and personal destiny. More than an exercise in speculative fiction, Rodham offers sharp insight into the real Hillary, but it’s up to you to decide whether she, or the country, are better off in the long run.