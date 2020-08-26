It’s important “to really challenge theaters to broaden their gaze and open their doors to a more collective, diverse experience of actress and performers,” he said. “I would not be where I am had it not been for people who had been willing to open that door and see beyond the Black actor who can sing the gospel things [to] the Black actor who also has an opera background and who did not have all the ... credits but has been given this opportunity to do XYZ role that is not traditionally cast as Black. That needs to be a door that opens up more consistently in the theater world, particularly here in Philadelphia.”