Meet the Philly filmmakers presenting films at this year’s BlackStar Film Festival

Philly’s BlackStar Film Festival returns July 31-Aug. 3. Ahead of the annual celebration of films by Black, brown, and Indigenous filmmakers, we reached out to Philly-based filmmakers whose projects will be featured at this year’s fest.

They told us about the ways BlackStar has impacted their careers, the importance of the festival for creators of color, and their favorite Philly places to hang after a long day on set.

Advertisement

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Jasmine Lynea

‘Della Can Fly!,’ July 31, 5 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? Della Can Fly!

What’s the film about? It’s a short film inspired by my grandmother’s stories — oral histories that are only preserved through memory. It follows a young girl grieving her grandfather during a funeral reception. She becomes curious about a mysterious, eccentric old man who resembles her grandfather and claims his missing sister could fly. Together, they uncover hidden truths, ultimately proving a long-held family myth to be true.

What brought you to Philly? Philadelphia has been home since I graduated from Temple University. Originally from New Jersey, I’ve spent all of my adult life in Philly, and it’s here where I truly came into myself. Philly is not just where I live — it’s where I learned how to tell stories that matter.

How has Philadelphia inspired you? All of my narrative short films have been made in Philadelphia, which is deeply rooted in the stories I’ve written here. Philly inspires me to use film as a tool for transformation — both personal and collective.

Thoughts on BlackStar: BlackStar is a gem — truly one of the most vital spaces for filmmakers of color. It was one of the first festivals I ever attended as an emerging filmmaker, and it quickly became a benchmark for what’s possible in Philly’s film community.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on set? As a Black queer artist in the city, my favorite Philly event to attend is Tulips. It’s a queer BIPOC-centered event that gathers music lovers every third Thursday. It’s one of the few spaces in the city where queer people can show up fully, feel free, and enjoy good music and community. It’s a special place.

Kristal Sotomayor

‘Las Cosas Que Brillan,’ Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? Las Cosas Que Brillan

What’s the film about? Las Cosas Que Brillan is about a mermaid who’s trying to find herself. It’s a story I’ve been wrestling with for many years. It was originally inspired by a play I wrote back in college. I pulled different parts from that play and brought them together into this film.

It’s also about me discovering I was nonbinary and realizing that not everyone will accept me for who I am. People often project their own expectations onto me, but in the end, I know I have the love and support of my friends, family, and community.

What brought you to Philly? I’ve lived in the Philadelphia area for over 10 years, and in Philly proper for about seven years. I love this city. It’s home, and it’s where I want to live for the rest of my life. I’m especially connected to South Philadelphia and the Latinx and immigrant communities here. Finding a sense of home and community has been vital to my filmmaking practice.

How has Philadelphia inspired you? So many of my stories, the people I work with are rooted in Philadelphia. My film Expanding Sanctuary screened at BlackStar last year and won the Philadelphia Filmmaker Award. The film was about the campaign immigrant rights nonprofit Juntos led to stop the sharing of the Philly police database with ICE. After that, I made Don’t Cry for Me All You Drag Queens, a film about legendary drag queen Mother Cavallucci from New Hope, Pa. Creating art in this city means everything to me.

Thoughts on BlackStar: It is such an incredible resource for filmmakers of color in Philly. It’s allowed me to shift from making documentary shorts to creating my first narrative short film. There just aren’t many local programs that provide this level of support, especially funding that covers an entire project. They’re doing essential work for local filmmakers, and I’m so grateful for everything they do.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on the set? My favorite Philly bar is 254, which used to be the old Tabu. I love the Gayborhood. It’s always inspired me, especially the vibrant drag scene.

Walé Oyéjidé

‘Run, Sister Joan,’ Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? Run, Sister Joan

What’s the film about? It’s a magical allegory that illustrates the migration crisis. Like all of my works, this is a story about finding cultural acceptance in an increasingly polarizing society.

What brought you to Philly? I’m privileged to call Philadelphia home. I’ve lived here for several years and worked in various capacities as a lawyer, designer, writer, and filmmaker.

How has Philadelphia inspired you? This city holds a spirit of independence that permeates every block, every resident, and by extension, impacts the work of all the artists who live here. As Philadelphians, we have the sense that a few miracles are waiting for us around the corner.

Thoughts on BlackStar: BlackStar is a Mecca among filmmakers. Few other festivals amass such a powerful concentration of talent, experience, and global perspective from the African diaspora.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on set? No true Philly resident gives up their favorite spots unless they’re under duress. But among friends, I would recommend Oloroso.

Marcellus Armstrong

‘Talking Walls,’ July 31, 5 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? Talking Walls

What’s the film about? It is a love letter to Black and queer spaces, blending oral history, traditional documentary, and visual poetry. It features the voices of 10 Black, queer-SGL-LGBT elders, or more affectionately, “seasoned people,” as they share tender and defiant stories of resilience, love, and joy connected to spaces that no longer exist.

What brought you to Philly? I’m originally from the suburbs of Baltimore, and I went to Lincoln University for undergrad. Lincoln was a very specific experience, and by nature of the student body, it was uniquely a Philly experience. During that time, I was coming into my own identity as Black, gay, and queer, and much of my social circle consisted of people from Philly. I spent many weekends and summers here in my early 20s.

After undergrad, I hopped around and lived in New York City and Detroit, and I moved here permanently in 2019, where I have built numerous connections and have served numerous roles within the arts community.

How has Philadelphia inspired you? I moved here six years ago, landing a job as the program manager at Scribe Video Center. I held that position for about four years, and that experience significantly shaped my work as an artist and media-maker. Louis Massiah, Scribe’s founder and director, has such a deep reverence for Philadelphia, and you can see that love extended throughout Scribe’s programming and its community of independent filmmakers.

Thoughts on BlackStar: For filmmakers, it’s like being in the September issue of Vogue. It’s the pulse, it’s the moment. Every year, BlackStar presents the evolving question of what contemporary Black thought and creativity look like now.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on set? Dahlak Paradise. The vibes are always nice, there’s usually some type of live performance or a good DJ, and it’s really cared for by the family that owns it. If I’m showing someone Philly for the first time, I usually take them to Max’s on Broad and Erie for a cheesesteak, followed by a visit to Eagle Bar next door.

Louis Massiah

‘TCB — The Toni Cade Bambara School of Organizing,’ July 31, 8 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? TCB — The Toni Cade Bambara School of Organizing

What’s the film about? It’s a biography of the writer, filmmaker, and cultural worker Toni Cade Bambara, whose short stories, essays, and novels were a catalyzing force in Black women’s literature. She also played a pivotal role in the Third Cinema and Black independent film movements.

What brought you to Philly? I’m a lifelong Philadelphian. Though I travel a fair amount and have lived, studied, and worked in different places on this planet, I still call North Philly home.

How has Philadelphia inspired you? The people of Philadelphia inspire me. I have been fortunate to have met and worked with extraordinary thinkers, artists, and other cultural workers in Philadelphia, who have used their talents and intelligence to help create a better community and a better world.

Thoughts on BlackStar: BlackStar creates community. The films let us know what is happening in communities across the globe — our hopes, our visions, our struggles, and our solutions. But the discussions that happen after the films, either formally or informally, are what make it such a special and, in many ways, unique gathering.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on set? It’s a toss-up. Either South on Broad Street, Parc on Rittenhouse Square, and now there’s Honeysuckle.

Mike and Debbie Davis

‘A New Voice’, Aug. 1, 3 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? A New Voice

What’s the film about? It’s a documentary short film that sheds light on the rarely-seen success stories of people who have transitioned from prison to home, and their impact on their communities.

Connection to Philly and how has the city inspired you: We were both born and raised in Philly, in an era of resistance and activism. You had the Black Panthers, the Church of the Advocate, anti-war sentiments, and MOVE. We experienced police brutality against family and mutual friends, which eventually led us to join the MOVE Organization. That experience led us to personal encounters with police and a 30-to-100-year prison sentence, of which we served 40 years. After our release in 2018, we encountered Louis Massiah, who graciously gave us the opportunity to learn the art of filmmaking and encouraged us to tell our own story through film.

Thoughts on BlackStar: It is very valuable to filmmakers because BlackStar uplifts and gives voice to marginalized communities.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on the set? We enjoy hanging out with our families at the park and beach, and going to BlackStar Film Festival every year.

Andrew Bilindabagabo

‘Adamstown,’ Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? Adamstown

What’s the film about? It is a neo-noir chase thriller, an immigrant story, and a love letter to — and indictment of — a small American factory town.

What brought you to Philly? I was born and raised in Rwanda, and my connection to Philadelphia began when I moved to the area to attend college. Since then, I’ve continued to live and work in and around Philly, building both personal and professional roots here. What keeps me connected is the city’s vibrant art scene, diverse culture, incredible food, and, above all, its resilience.

How has Philadelphia inspired you? As a filmmaker, I can’t imagine a better city than Philadelphia. It’s full of life, art, and character — from graffiti-covered walls to beautiful museums.

Thoughts on BlackStar: I can’t say enough good things about BlackStar. I’m immensely grateful for the way they provide resources and mentorship, but also a genuine embrace of artists from all walks of life. It’s more than a festival — it’s an incubator for marginalized voices, and a space where our stories are nurtured.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on set? South Restaurant & Jazz Club, or just about any restaurant in Fishtown.

Chisom Chieke

‘Food for the Soul,’ Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m., Perelman Theater and streaming virtually

What’s your film called? Food for the Soul

What’s the film about? My film is about relationships and the mirrors they present to us — a portal to growth and connection.

What brought you to Philly? Philly is where I’ve raised myself for the past eight years. It’s where I made so many life decisions, including transitioning into a full-time creative. It’s where I found my community in film and learned to truly bet on myself.

How has Philadelphia inspired you? Philadelphia continues to inspire me through its creative scene and the colorful landscape that exists as our backdrop. There’s always something to do and to learn from the artists exploring various disciplines in Philly.

Thoughts on BlackStar: BlackStar is invaluable to filmmakers of color. I have seen the safe space BlackStar offers as an organization, their dedication to uplifting our stories and facilitating connection. I’m so grateful for the support.

Where do you unwind after a grueling day on set? Cosmic Cafe. It’s not your typical bar, but it’s an outdoor eatery along the Schuylkill. They offer nice drinks, live music, and river views.